Where can I report my positive at-home COVID test results?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With New York State distributing at-home COVID-19 tests across the Capital Region, you may be wondering what to do if you test positive. Many local counties have online portals to report positive test results and other COVID resources on their websites for residents.

You should report your positive at-home test result to the county where you live. You should also only report your test result if it is positive. You do not need to report a negative result.

The self-report links are only for at-home COVID tests. Tests results from testing sites automatically get sent to the county health department. Links to the reporting portals and other resources for each county can be found below.

Albany County

Albany County has a portal on their website to report positive at-home COVID test results. The test must have been taken no more than 10 days prior to report the results.

The Albany County Department of Health also released updated isolation and quarantine guidance for residents. All this information and more can be found on the Albany County website.

Columbia County

Columbia County has an online form for residents to report positive at-home test results. According to the website, you should isolate for five days if you test positive. All the isolation and quarantine guidance is on the county website.

The website also includes Affirmation of Quarantine and Affirmation of Isolation forms. These forms are used to release a person from quarantine of isolation and for NY Paid Family Leave COVID-19 claims.

Greene County

The county has a system on their website for reporting at-home COVID test results. The Greene County website includes COVID information on isolation and quarantine requirements, vaccinations and testing sites.

Fulton County

Fulton County does not currently have an online portal for reporting at-home test results. The website does have COVID resources and links to the New York State COVID website and other websites on COVID.

The website includes testing locations and vaccination clinics. You can contact the Fulton County Public Health Department for more information or to ask how to report an at-home test result.

Montgomery County

The county has a portal on their website to report positive at-home COVID test results. The website also includes isolation and quarantine guidance.

Rensselaer County

Rensselaer County does not currently have an online portal for reporting at-home test results. The website does include isolation and quarantine guidance. It also includes a test site finder and other COVID information.

You can call the Rensselaer County Health Department at (518) 270-2655 to see how to report a positive test result.

Saratoga County

Saratoga County has a webpage to report positive at-home COVID test results. The website also includes isolation and quarantine guidance, isolation and quarantine affirmations, vaccination clinics and testing sites.

Schenectady County

Schenectady County has a webpage to report positive at-home COVID test results. The website includes a chart on what to do if you test positive for COVID. It also have vaccine and testing information.

Schoharie County

The Schoharie County website has a platform for reporting an positive at-home test result. The website includes testing sites and other COVID information.

Warren County

The county has a portal on the website to to report positive at-home COVID test results. The website also includes vaccination appointments and where to get a COVID vaccine.

Washington County

Washington County has a portal on the website to to report positive at-home COVID test results. The website includes information on COVID testing, vaccination clinics and quarantine and isolation guidance.