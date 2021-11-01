What happens if I refuse to wear a mask on a flight?

DENVER (KDVR) — If you don’t want to wear a mask while flying, you face being fined thousands of dollars, in addition to being removed from the plane. Masks are required for air and ground travel, including trains, maritime vessels, and intercity bus services.

If you don’t comply with the mask requirement, the Transportation Security Administration said penalties include fines of $500 to $1000 for first offenders and $1000 to $3000 for second offenders. In some circumstances, the Federal Aviation Administration can propose up to $37,000 per violation for unruly passenger cases.

The TSA extended its orders for mask-wearing requirements earlier this year for both air and ground travel through Jan. 18, 2022.

Are there exemptions?

The TSA said exemptions include travelers under the age of 2 years old, those with a disability who cannot wear a mask—or cannot safely wear a mask because of the disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act—and those for whom a mask would create a risk to workplace health, safety, or job duty as determined by relevant workplace safety guidelines or federal regulations. As of last week, over 3,500 mask incidents have been reported by the FAA since the beginning of the year.

Credit: Federal Aviation Administration

According to President Joe Biden’s Executive Order, fines were doubled for those who are not in compliance with the mask requirement:

President Biden’s Executive Order, Promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel, directed applicable agencies to take action to require mask-wearing in airports and on certain modes of public transportation, including on many airplanes, trains, maritime vessels, and intercity bus services. TSA has extended its implementing orders for air and ground travel through January 18th, 2022, and the President’s plan will double fines for those who are not in compliance. The President’s plan will also ensure that masking requirements remain in place on the other modes of transportation as we continue to battle COVID-19.

Violations

