WellNow to offer COVID vaccine at 3 Albany, Saratoga County locations

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – WellNow Urgent Care announced on Tuesday that it will begin distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible patients at its Latham, Clifton Park and Saratoga Springs centers beginning March 31. The center says the manufacturer brand of the vaccine may vary by location.

Appointments are required to receive the vaccine and can be booked online at Clifton Park, Latham and Saratoga Springs. Initial appointment slots will be released for visits between March 31 and April 4 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The wellness center says additional appointment times will be released as more vaccines become available.

“After caring for our patients through some of the most difficult periods of the COVID-19 pandemic without ever closing our doors, it feels incredibly rewarding to now be part of the wider vaccination effort,” said John Radford, M.D., President at WellNow Urgent Care. “Supporting the health of our communities has always been our number one priority, whether that’s meant expanding rapid testing to all of our locations, extending our hours or growing our telehealth platform to see more patients virtually.”

Once an appointment is booked, patients will receive a text confirmation and will be asked to complete e-registration prior to their visit. Vaccines are 100% covered by insurance for those with insurance, and of no cost to those without insurance. Some COVID-19 vaccines require two doses for effectiveness; appointments for the second dose will be made at the time patients receive their first dose. All WellNow centers are staffed by a Provider who can administer care in the unlikely event of a severe allergic reaction to the vaccine.

Patients must meet New York State eligibility requirements to receive the vaccine and may be asked to present proof of eligibility at the time of their visit. For an updated list of priority groups eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the New York State Department of Health website.