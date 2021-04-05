‘We are not slowing down’: NY, NJ expanding vaccine eligibility

NEW YORK (PIX11) — More residents in New York and New Jersey will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this week as both states ramp up efforts to get as many shots in arms as possible.

Over in the Empire State, New Yorkers 16 years and older will be eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment beginning Tuesday. The state is also loosening business restrictions this week. Beginning Monday, the 11 p.m. curfew will be lifted for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiard halls, gyms, and fitness centers.

New York health officials reported 7,467 new COVID-19 cases and 59 additional fatalities on Sunday. The death toll since March 2020 rose to 40,756. Meanwhile, over 4 million New Yorkers — about 20% of the state’s population — have been fully vaccinated against the virus, as of Sunday morning.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said one in five New York residents is now fully vaccinated—a testament to the nonstop work of the state’s vaccine providers.

More than 1.7 million New Jersey residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since December. State health officials reported an additional 3,284 new positive cases and 11 virus-related deaths on Sunday. In total, 22,069 Garden State residents have died of COVID-19 since March 2020.