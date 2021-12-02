WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hochul updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 pandemic

Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed on this page at 11 a.m. EST.

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is hosting a COVID-19 briefing Thursday morning to update New Yorkers on the state’s ongoing pandemic response efforts.

The second known case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Thursday.

The patient recently traveled to New York City, according to the department.

A Minnesota resident who was recently in New York City has tested positive for the Omicron variant and has mild symptoms. I am holding a press conference at 11am to address this and our ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic. https://t.co/G4JsSqUBvD https://t.co/7LcTHuCbs2 — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 2, 2021

Last week the governor announced an executive order designed to help boost hospital capacity ahead of a potential winter spike of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The so-called “Disaster Emergency” executive order allows the New York State Department of Health to limit “non-essential, non-urgent” procedures in hospitals or health care systems with already limited capacity. The order defines “limited capacity” as below 10 percent staffed bed capacity, or at the discretion of the DOH “based on regional and health care utilization factors.”

The new protocol came Friday amid warnings about a new and highly transmissible coronavirus variant known as “omicron,” which has not yet been detected in New York, but the first confirmed case of omicron in the U.S. was found Wednesday in California.

WHO officials said Monday that the global risk from the omicron variant is “very high” based on the early evidence, saying the mutated coronavirus could lead to surges with “severe consequences.”

“We’ve taken extraordinary action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and combat this pandemic. However, we continue to see warning signs of spikes this upcoming winter, and while the new Omicron variant has yet to be detected in New York State, it’s coming,” Gov. Hochul said last Friday.

The governor’s order also allows the state health department to limit non-essential surgeries, if needed, to ensure capacity. The governor added the order also will allow the state to acquire critical supplies more quickly.

The move comes amid growing concerns about hospital beds and staffing. As of last week, 37 hospitals in New York state were reported to be at or below 10% available capacity, according to the New York State Department of Health.

Wednesday, the governor announced 60 National Guard Medical Teams would be deployed to long term facility locations in need of extra assistance across the state. According to the governor’s office, the medical teams will assist at nursing homes and long-term care facilities where the need for additional resources has been identified.

State officials say the state Department of Health is coordinating the deployment of these resources with each impacted facility to ensure the deployments target each facility’s unique needs and that the additional staff is assimilated smoothly.

Also Wednesday, the governor’s office reported 45 new COVID-19 deaths in New York, adding that 113,929 vaccine doses were administered in the 24 hours prior across the state.

Wednesday’s statewide coronavirus data, according to the governor’s office, was as follows:

Test Results Reported – 188,906

– 188,906 Total Positive – 9,462

– 9,462 Percent Positive – 5.01%

– 5.01% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.37%

– 4.37% Patient Hospitalization – 3,022 (+30)

– 3,022 (+30) Patients Newly Admitted – 465

– 465 Patients in ICU – 586 (+19)

– 586 (+19) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 313 (+10)

– 313 (+10) Total Discharges – 215,847 (+402)

– 215,847 (+402) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45

– 45 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,574 The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

– 46,574 Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,280 This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

– 59,280 Total vaccine doses administered – 29,877,985

– 29,877,985 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 113,929

– 113,929 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 530,950

– 530,950 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.9%

– 85.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.4%

– 78.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.9%

– 90.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.8%

– 80.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.2%

– 74.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.6%

– 66.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.2%

– 78.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.5%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

Region Sunday, November 28, 2021 Monday, November 29, 2021 Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Capital Region 49.60 50.23 52.96 Central New York 40.84 43.00 45.52 Finger Lakes 54.27 55.53 58.96 Long Island 34.30 35.89 38.16 Mid-Hudson 24.38 25.56 27.75 Mohawk Valley 56.40 57.87 61.08 New York City 16.43 16.80 17.41 North Country 53.53 55.48 59.06 Southern Tier 48.38 50.12 53.30 Western New York 65.25 66.04 67.54 Statewide 31.39 32.31 33.98

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Sunday, November 28, 2021 Monday, November 29, 2021 Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Capital Region 7.75% 7.85% 8.13% Central New York 6.84% 7.17% 7.54% Finger Lakes 9.62% 9.87% 10.46% Long Island 4.78% 4.95% 5.17% Mid-Hudson 3.51% 3.49% 3.73% Mohawk Valley 9.51% 9.76% 9.20% New York City 1.85% 1.87% 1.94% North Country 9.08% 9.40% 9.54% Southern Tier 5.92% 6.28% 6.30% Western New York 10.24% 10.53% 10.60% Statewide 4.12% 4.19% 4.37%

