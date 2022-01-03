WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hochul hosts COVID-19 briefing in Rochester

Editor’s note: Governor’s briefing will be live streamed on this page at 10:45 a.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is traveling to Rochester Monday morning to host a COVID-19 briefing at the SUNY Rochester Educational Opportunity Center.

On Sunday, the governor urged all New Yorkers to take proper precautions as they return to work and school after the holiday break.

“New Yorkers returning to schools and workplaces on the first weekday of 2022 should take every possible precaution to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Hochul said in a press release. “We all know the tools that keep us safe: vaccines, boosters, masks and tests. Let’s all do our part and take these common-sense precautions, so New York can defeat the winter surge and come back stronger than before.”

On Friday, the governor announced a new state-run testing site in Rochester, one of nearly 20 new state-run testing sites to open recently throughout New York.

YMCA Carlson MetroCenter

444 E Main Street

Rochester, NY 14604

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Appointments can now be made online.

Sunday’s statewide coronavirus data, according to the governor’s office, is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 275,563

– 275,563 Total Positive – 62,526

– 62,526 Percent Positive – 22.69%

– 22.69% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 20.87%

– 20.87% Patient Hospitalization – 8,773 (+322)

– 8,773 (+322) Patients Newly Admitted – 1,518

– 1,518 Patients in ICU – 1133 (+21)

– 1133 (+21) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 567 (+13)

– 567 (+13) Total Discharges – 233,423 (+1,239)

– 233,423 (+1,239) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 83

– 83 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48,581 The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

– 48,581 Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,242 This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

61,242 Total vaccine doses administered – 33,766,807

– 33,766,807 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 25,649

– 25,649 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 661,258

– 661,258 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.2%

– 89.2% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.6%

– 80.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.9%

– 82.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.1%

– 78.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.8%

– 69.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.0%

– 84.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Thursday, December 30, 2021 Friday, December 31, 2021 Saturday, January 1, 2022 Capital Region 109.33 123.60 139.86 Central New York 107.14 130.52 143.07 Finger Lakes 86.33 104.13 115.26 Long Island 321.72 348.88 374.87 Mid-Hudson 233.52 260.99 284.44 Mohawk Valley 85.34 105.94 116.60 New York City 387.27 419.08 439.23 North Country 64.27 74.60 84.42 Southern Tier 91.08 105.03 118.63 Western New York 121.42 139.32 151.13 Statewide 271.60 297.74 316.80

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, December 30, 2021 Friday, December 31, 2021 Saturday, January 1, 2022 Capital Region 13.41% 14.56% 15.45% Central New York 13.04% 14.91% 15.45% Finger Lakes 13.91% 15.68% 16.22% Long Island 20.75% 22.69% 24.16% Mid-Hudson 16.97% 19.35% 20.79% Mohawk Valley 11.37% 12.58% 12.84% New York City 18.58% 20.56% 21.69% North Country 10.51% 11.94% 12.43% Southern Tier 11.11% 12.24% 13.07% Western New York 15.02% 16.42% 17.13% Statewide 17.91% 19.79% 20.87%

