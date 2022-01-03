WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hochul hosts COVID-19 briefing in Rochester

COVID-19

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s note: Governor’s briefing will be live streamed on this page at 10:45 a.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is traveling to Rochester Monday morning to host a COVID-19 briefing at the SUNY Rochester Educational Opportunity Center.

On Sunday, the governor urged all New Yorkers to take proper precautions as they return to work and school after the holiday break.

“New Yorkers returning to schools and workplaces on the first weekday of 2022 should take every possible precaution to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Hochul said in a press release. “We all know the tools that keep us safe: vaccines, boosters, masks and tests. Let’s all do our part and take these common-sense precautions, so New York can defeat the winter surge and come back stronger than before.”

On Friday, the governor announced a new state-run testing site in Rochester, one of nearly 20 new state-run testing sites to open recently throughout New York.

Sunday’s statewide coronavirus data, according to the governor’s office, is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 275,563
  • Total Positive – 62,526
  • Percent Positive – 22.69%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 20.87%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 8,773 (+322)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1,518
  • Patients in ICU – 1133 (+21)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 567 (+13)
  • Total Discharges – 233,423 (+1,239)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 83
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48,581
    • The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,242
    • This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 33,766,807
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 25,649
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 661,258
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region  Thursday, December 30, 2021  Friday, December 31, 2021  Saturday, January 1, 2022  
Capital Region  109.33  123.60  139.86  
Central New York  107.14  130.52  143.07  
Finger Lakes  86.33  104.13  115.26  
Long Island  321.72  348.88  374.87  
Mid-Hudson  233.52  260.99  284.44  
Mohawk Valley  85.34  105.94  116.60  
New York City  387.27  419.08  439.23  
North Country  64.27  74.60  84.42  
Southern Tier  91.08  105.03  118.63  
Western New York  121.42  139.32  151.13  
Statewide  271.60  297.74  316.80  

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region  Thursday, December 30, 2021  Friday, December 31, 2021  Saturday, January 1, 2022  
Capital Region  13.41%  14.56%  15.45%  
Central New York  13.04%  14.91%  15.45%  
Finger Lakes  13.91%  15.68%  16.22%  
Long Island  20.75%  22.69%  24.16%  
Mid-Hudson  16.97%  19.35%  20.79%  
Mohawk Valley  11.37%  12.58%  12.84%  
New York City  18.58%  20.56%  21.69%  
North Country  10.51%  11.94%  12.43%  
Southern Tier  11.11%  12.24%  13.07%  
Western New York  15.02%  16.42%  17.13%  
Statewide  17.91%  19.79%  20.87%  

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Search NEWS10