WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hochul hosts COVID-19 briefing in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is traveling to Rochester Monday morning to host a COVID-19 briefing at the SUNY Rochester Educational Opportunity Center.
On Sunday, the governor urged all New Yorkers to take proper precautions as they return to work and school after the holiday break.
“New Yorkers returning to schools and workplaces on the first weekday of 2022 should take every possible precaution to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Hochul said in a press release. “We all know the tools that keep us safe: vaccines, boosters, masks and tests. Let’s all do our part and take these common-sense precautions, so New York can defeat the winter surge and come back stronger than before.”
On Friday, the governor announced a new state-run testing site in Rochester, one of nearly 20 new state-run testing sites to open recently throughout New York.
- YMCA Carlson MetroCenter
- 444 E Main Street
- Rochester, NY 14604
- Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Appointments can now be made online.
Sunday’s statewide coronavirus data, according to the governor’s office, is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 275,563
- Total Positive – 62,526
- Percent Positive – 22.69%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 20.87%
- Patient Hospitalization – 8,773 (+322)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 1,518
- Patients in ICU – 1133 (+21)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 567 (+13)
- Total Discharges – 233,423 (+1,239)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 83
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48,581
- The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,242
- This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 33,766,807
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 25,649
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 661,258
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.2%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.8%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|Region
|Thursday, December 30, 2021
|Friday, December 31, 2021
|Saturday, January 1, 2022
|Capital Region
|109.33
|123.60
|139.86
|Central New York
|107.14
|130.52
|143.07
|Finger Lakes
|86.33
|104.13
|115.26
|Long Island
|321.72
|348.88
|374.87
|Mid-Hudson
|233.52
|260.99
|284.44
|Mohawk Valley
|85.34
|105.94
|116.60
|New York City
|387.27
|419.08
|439.23
|North Country
|64.27
|74.60
|84.42
|Southern Tier
|91.08
|105.03
|118.63
|Western New York
|121.42
|139.32
|151.13
|Statewide
|271.60
|297.74
|316.80
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Thursday, December 30, 2021
|Friday, December 31, 2021
|Saturday, January 1, 2022
|Capital Region
|13.41%
|14.56%
|15.45%
|Central New York
|13.04%
|14.91%
|15.45%
|Finger Lakes
|13.91%
|15.68%
|16.22%
|Long Island
|20.75%
|22.69%
|24.16%
|Mid-Hudson
|16.97%
|19.35%
|20.79%
|Mohawk Valley
|11.37%
|12.58%
|12.84%
|New York City
|18.58%
|20.56%
|21.69%
|North Country
|10.51%
|11.94%
|12.43%
|Southern Tier
|11.11%
|12.24%
|13.07%
|Western New York
|15.02%
|16.42%
|17.13%
|Statewide
|17.91%
|19.79%
|20.87%
