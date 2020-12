PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Over 100 senior residents and more than 50 staff members at the Hillcrest Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Pittsfield have been infected with COVID-19 and several deaths are being reported at the facility Tuesday.

Berkshire Healthcare, which runs the nursing and rehab facility, released the following details on the COVID-19 spread at the Pittsfield facility as of Monday, November 30: