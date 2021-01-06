WATCH: Albany County Executive McCoy gives a COVID update

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) will conduct a digital information session regarding the COVID-19 vaccine at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7. The event is made possible with cooperation from CAT-TV and the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce.

The session will feature SVMC’s Chief Medical Officer Trey Dobson, MD. The Chamber’s Executive Director Matthew Harrington will moderate.