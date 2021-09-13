Washington County reports 3 COVID deaths in Sept. 13 update

COVID-19

by: Sara Rizzo

Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County has reported three new COVID deaths since Sunday. The deaths included a 64-year-old, 77-year-old and 42-year-old who were all unvaccinated.

The county also reported 22 new COVID cases and 11 new recoveries since Sunday.

Current Washington County statistics (+/- change since last report):

  • Persons Under Monitoring (PUM):  488 (- 10)
  • COVID-19 + Active Cases: 158 (+ 8)
  • COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 3,435 (+ 22)
  • COVID-19 + Recovered: 3,233 (+ 11)
  • COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 5 (+ 2)
  • COVID-19 Related Deaths: 44 (+ 3)

Ten of the 22 new cases had ties to other cases (including household spread cases, workplace spread and other school and/or community activities) and the other 12 cases did not know how they were exposed.

Of the new cases, six have been fully vaccinated. The Washington County Public Health team urges residents who are not feeling well to stay home and get tested.

Washington County will be offering first doses of the Pfizer & J&J COVID vaccine this September 16th at the Hartford Central School (State Route 149) between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Registration is encouraged, but not required. Walk-ins will be welcome based on the availability of the vaccine.

More info and registration can be found on the Washington County website.



