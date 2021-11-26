Washington County reports 101 new COVID cases, still has highest case percentage in NYS

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County continues to report the highest COVID-19 case percentage in New York. According to the New York State Department of Health COVID-19 Tracker, the county has a seven day test positive average of 12.6% as of November 24.

As of November 22, the positive test average was reported at 12.4%. The next highest reporting counties for test average are Lewis at 12.5% and Wyoming at 12.3%. You can see the test results for every county on the New York State COVID tracker website.

The county urges residents to consider vaccination, wearing a mask in public settings or when spending time with others, staying home and getting tested if they’re not feeling well. Health officials said most of the recent cases are originating from inside workplaces, household and family spread and at events held in close proximity indoors.

Current Washington County statistics (+/- change since last report):

Persons Under Monitoring: 1,382 (- 26)

COVID-19 + Active Cases: 379 (+ 20)

COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 6,203 (+ 101)

COVID-19 + Test (7 Day Average) %: 12.6

COVID-19 + Recovered: 5,767 (+ 82)

COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 16 (No Change)

COVID-19 Related Deaths: 57 (No Change)

Of the new cases, 22 had been fully vaccinated, with seven who received the Pfizer series, 10 who received the Moderna series and five who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Washington County said it will be releasing the vaccination event schedule for December later tonight. For more information about the clinics and for registration links, you can visit the county website.