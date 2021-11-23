Washington County reports 1 new COVID death, now has 2nd highest case percentage in NYS

COVID-19

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County now has the second highest COVID-19 case percentage in New York. According to the New York State Department of Health COVID-19 Tracker, the county’s seven day test positive average is 13.3% as of November 22.

Cattaragus County’s test positive average is 13.6%. Fulton County is third with 12.4%. You can see the test results for every county on the New York State COVID tracker website.

The county has also reported a new COVID death since the last report. Officials said the person was 45 years old and was not vaccinated against the virus.

The county urges residents to consider vaccination, wearing a mask in public settings or when spending time with others, staying home and getting tested if they’re not feeling well. Health officials said most of the recent cases are originating from inside workplaces, household and family spread and at events held in close proximity indoors.

Current Washington County statistics (+/- change since last report):

  • Persons Under Monitoring:  1,358 (- 74)
  • COVID-19 + Active Cases: 376 (- 29)
  • COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 6,034 (+ 77)
  • COVID-19 + Test (7 Day Avg) %: 13.3
  • COVID-19 + Recovered: 5,603 (+ 105)
  • COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 20 (+ 5)
  • COVID-19 Related Deaths: 55 (+ 1)

Of the new cases, 11 had been fully vaccinated, with eight who received the Pfizer series, two who received the Moderna series and one who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Washington County said it will be releasing the vaccination event schedule for December later this week. For more information about the clinics and for registration links, you can visit the county website.

