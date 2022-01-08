Washington County launches portal to report positive COVID test results

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County has launched an online portal for residents to report positive COVID-19 at-home test results.

Washington County residents who receive a COVID-19 positive result on an at-home rapid antigen test can report their information on the HIPAA compliant web portal and attest to the information provided.

The resident must also agree to isolate in accordance with the New York State Health Department Guidelines for Isolation and Quarantine.

The county reported 243 new cases on Thursday and Friday will many more cases still pending investigation. The county also reported a COVID death — a 67 year old. The resident had recently been hospitalized and was vaccinated.

The portal can be found on the Washington County COVID information website.