Washington County expands booster doses for November COVID vaccine clinics

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County is now offering boosters for Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson at their COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The boosters are for those who received their second vaccine dose of Pfizer or Moderna at least six months prior and are currently eligible.

Those eligible are:

65 years and older

18 years and older who live in long-term care settings

18 years or older and have underlying medical conditions

18 years or older who work or live in high-risk settings

Booster doses are recommended for all individuals 18 years and older who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least two months ago. For more information about booster shots and to find out if you’re eligible, you can check the New York State website.

Upcoming vaccination clinics in Washington County

(Washington County)

The county said those attending the clinics should bring identification, wear a short sleeve shirt and plan to stay at least 15 minutes following the vaccination for monitoring.

Registration is required to for all second and booster doses. Walk-ins are accepted for first doses. More information on the clinics and to register is available on the county website.