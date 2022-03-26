FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Friday, March 25, there were a total of 34 active COVID-19 cases reported in Washington County. Of those 34 active cases, two people are hospitalized with the virus.

The county has reported one additional COVID-related death, a member of one of their skilled nursing facility communities. The lost resident was 85-years-old, had recently been hospitalized, and had been vaccinated.

County health officials reminded residents to stay home if feeling sick and get tested. If in need of an at-home test kit, the county has them available for pick-up at a few Washington County facilities in Fort Edward during business hours (Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).

Test kit pick-up locations

Washington County Municipal Center

Washington County, NY Public Health Department

The public health department team continues to host their COVID-19 test site at the Public Health Office (415 Lower Main Street, Hudson Falls). Testing is by appointment only and runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled online.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics are also being held each Wednesday, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Public Health Office. Clinics are open for the first dose, second dose, or booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. Register by phone at (518) 746-2400, or walk-in pending availability.