Washington County COVID update, February 8

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County has reported 129 new COVID-19 cases and 11 hospitalizations. The current COVID data is from Monday, February 7.

COVID Statistics

COVID-19 + Active Cases: 129

COVID-19 + Test (7 Day Average) %: 10.2

COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 11 (No Change)

COVID-19 Related Deaths: 82 (No Change)

Washington County stopped contact tracing new COVID cases in January. Contact tracing is now conducted by New York State health officials.

Washington County has created a PCR COVID testing site at the county campus in Fort Edward. The clinics are by appointment only, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Appointments can be made through an online portal.

The county is holding a COVID vaccination clinic on Thursday, February 10 at Washington County Public Health in Hudson Falls. The clinic is from 9 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pfizer and Moderna first, second and booster shots will be available. You can register by calling (518) 746-2400. Walk-ins are also welcome.