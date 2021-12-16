Washington County COVID update, December 16

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County has released its latest COVID update with data from December 15. The county is reporting 47 new COVID cases and 38 recoveries since their last report.

Current Washington County statistics (+/- change since last report):

Persons Under Monitoring: 1,319 (-45)

COVID-19 + Active Cases: 323 (+9)

COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 7,590 (+47)

COVID-19 + Test (7 Day Average) %: 9.1

COVID-19 + Recovered: 7,200 (+38)

COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 10 (-2)

COVID-19 Related Deaths: 67 (No Change)

The county urges residents to consider vaccination, wearing a mask in public settings or when spending time with others, staying home and getting tested if they’re not feeling well. Health officials said most of the recent cases are originating from inside workplaces, household and family spread and at events held in close proximity indoors.

Of the new cases, 19 had been fully vaccinated, with 12 who received the Pfizer series, three who received the Moderna series and four who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The New York State vaccine tracker shows 36,987 people in the county have received the completed vaccine series, 39,720 have received at least one dose (64.9%). Washington County health officials said they have identified 1,053 breakthrough cases, in which new positive COVID cases had been fully vaccinated. Of the breakthrough cases, nine have died, 29 had been hospitalized and the remainder experienced mild or no symptoms.

Breakthrough cases by vaccine type: