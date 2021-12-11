Washington County COVID update, December 11

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County has released their COVID-19 update with data from Friday, December 10. The county reports 66 new positive COVID cases and 76 recoveries since Thursday.

Current Washington County statistics (+/- change since last report):

Persons Under Monitoring: 1,579 (- 63)

COVID-19 + Active Cases: 357 (- 10)

COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 7,327 (+ 66)*

COVID-19 + Test (7 Day Avg) %: 9.9

COVID-19 + Recovered: 6,905 (+ 76)

COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 16 (+ 2)

COVID-19 Related Deaths: 65 (No Change)

The county urges residents to consider vaccination, wearing a mask in public settings or when spending time with others, staying home and getting tested if they’re not feeling well. Health officials said most of the recent cases are originating from inside workplaces, household and family spread and at events held in close proximity indoors.

Of the new cases, eight had been fully vaccinated, with five who received the Pfizer series, two who received the Moderna series and one who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

COVID active cases by town (Washington County)

Washington County Public Health is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children between 5 and 17 years old on December 14 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The clinic will be in the school gym/cafeteria at Greenwich Primary School. Registration is required.