Washington County COVID update, December 11

COVID-19

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Washington County

Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County has released their COVID-19 update with data from Friday, December 10. The county reports 66 new positive COVID cases and 76 recoveries since Thursday.

Current Washington County statistics (+/- change since last report):

  • Persons Under Monitoring:  1,579 (- 63)
  • COVID-19 + Active Cases: 357 (- 10)
  • COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 7,327 (+ 66)*
  • COVID-19 + Test (7 Day Avg) %: 9.9
  • COVID-19 + Recovered: 6,905 (+ 76)
  • COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 16 (+ 2)
  • COVID-19 Related Deaths: 65 (No Change)

The county urges residents to consider vaccination, wearing a mask in public settings or when spending time with others, staying home and getting tested if they’re not feeling well. Health officials said most of the recent cases are originating from inside workplaces, household and family spread and at events held in close proximity indoors.

Of the new cases, eight had been fully vaccinated, with five who received the Pfizer series, two who received the Moderna series and one who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

COVID active cases by town (Washington County)

Washington County Public Health is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children between 5 and 17 years old on December 14 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The clinic will be in the school gym/cafeteria at Greenwich Primary School. Registration is required.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES