WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services put out a warning this week recommending COVID-19 precautions to be taken, as infection rates change and increase in the county. A new COVID-19 variant, Omicron BA.5, has shown up in parts of Warren County and the country, and the county advises caution, including social distancing, face mask use, and close monitoring of symptoms.

“We are seeing more people getting sick, and we know with home tests becoming more prevalent, our data is incomplete. With a new variant spreading, we recommend wearing a mask in indoor public places and taking a COVID-19 test and staying home if you have any symptoms of illness. Keep up to date with vaccinations, including a COVID-19 booster when you are eligible,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones.

On Thursday, Warren County Health Services confirmed 42 new COVID-19 cases. That number is the highest daily total that the county has seen since June 3.

Traces of the new variant have been found in local waterways. On Wednesday, the county received results from sampling of wastewater that took place at the Glens Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant on July 11, which included traces of COVID-19 virus. More on wastewater sampling can be found through New York State.

Warren County is offering a limited number of coronavirus home test kits at the Warren County Municipal Center, through the DMV. The county will hold its next coronavirus booster clinic on July 26. Registration is required and can be filled out online.