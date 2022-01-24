Warren County Stewart’s Shops giving out free at-home COVID tests

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County is partnering with Stewart’s Shops to give out 1,000 free at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are available to Warren County residents on a first come, first served basis.

The tests will be available at eight Stewart’s throughout Warren County from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on January 24, while supplies last.

Shop locations

3259 State Route 28, North Creek 12853

2164 State Route 9, Lake George 12845

114 Lake Avenue, Lake Luzerne 12846

1002 Route 9, Queensbury 12804

402 Bay Road, Queensbury 12804

221 Corinth Road, Queensbury 12804

3827 Main Street, Warrensburg 12885

250 Ridge Street, Glens Falls 12801

The tests were received by Warren County Office of Emergency Services with instructions from New York State to get them to the public as quickly as possible.

Warren County encourages the public to be considerate and understand there is a limited supply of test kits. Each kit has two tests, and residents are asked to only take one kit per person.

“Stewart’s Shops is an ideal partner for this effort, as they have locations throughout the county that are well-known and accessible to most Warren County residents, including many stores within walking distance of those who may not have reliable transportation. We again thank Stewart’s for their assistance and commitment to helping us get these important items to our residents in a time of need,” said Ryan Moore, Warren County Administrator.