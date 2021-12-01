Warren County reports highest number of daily active cases in Dec. 1 update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County has reported a record number of COVID-19 active cases with 601. The county’s daily active case number has not topped 600 before Wednesday.

The county has reported 91 new COVID cases and 35 recoveries since Tuesday. Fifteen residents are currently hospitalized with the virus.

(Warren County Health Services)

The county said the surge in COVID cases in recent weeks appears to stem from workplace contacts, household contacts and indoor events.

Thirty-four of Wednesday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. As of Tuesday, 1,439 of 44,753 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID.

As of Wednesday, 48,397 Warren County residents (75.3% of the county’s population) have received their first vaccine doses, and 44,753 have been fully vaccinated. 69.6% of Warren County residents have completed a vaccination series, compared to the state average of 66.5%. 85.5% of Warren County residents 18 and older have gotten at least one dose.

Warren County recommends residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccination

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test

Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places

Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance

If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment

Upcoming vaccination clinics:

December 7, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. Registration links can be found on the Warren County COVID hub website.

December 14, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. Registration is not yet open.

December 21, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. Registration is not yet open.

The New York State mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury has reopened as a vaccine and testing site. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, are being offered. More details can be found on the Warren County website.

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Registration for the clinics is required and can be found on the Warren County website. Booster shot eligibility requirements can be found on the New York State website.