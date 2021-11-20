Warren County reports highest daily COVID case count in Nov. 20 update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County has reported 82 new COVID-19 cases and 47 recoveries since Friday. There are currently 586 active cases in the county. That is the highest daily case count and daily active case count in the county since the pandemic began.

(Warren County Health Services)

The county said the surge in COVID cases in recent weeks appears to stem from workplace contacts, household contacts and indoor events.

Thirty-two of Saturday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. As of Saturday, 1,185 of 44,572 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID.

Warren County recommends residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccination

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test

Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places

Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance

If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment

Upcoming vaccination clinics:

November 23 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Moderna/Pfizer booster clinic is full, Johnson & Johnson booster and all first doses available.)

November 30, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses.

December 7, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses.

Registration for the clinics is required and can be found on the Warren County website. Booster shot eligibility requirements can be found on the New York State website.