Warren County reports death of teen in Dec. 16 COVID update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County has reported a person in their late teens has died from COVID-19. The county said the person had not been vaccinated and did not have any known comorbidities.

“We join our community in mourning the heartbreaking loss of this young person, and ask that you keep their loved ones in your thoughts and prayers,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “This is a very sad reminder that COVID-19 affects all ages, and that we need to do all that we can to protect our loved ones, particularly those most vulnerable, as we battle this ongoing winter surge of infections.”

Warren County Health Services has reported 48 new COVID cases and 29 recoveries since Wednesday. The county is currently monitoring 453 active cases.

Fourteen residents are hospitalized as of Wednesday. One is critically ill and the remainder have a moderate illness. The county said 11 of those who are hospitalized are unvaccinated, including the critically ill person.

The county said the surge in COVID cases in recent weeks appears to stem from workplace contacts, household contacts and indoor events. Twenty one of Thursday’s cases involve individuals who had been fully vaccinated. As of December 16, 1,710 of 45,675 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID.

As of Thursday, 49,828 Warren County residents (77.5%) have received their first vaccine doses, and 46,104 have been fully vaccinated. 71.7% have completed a vaccination series, compared to the state average of 68.4%. 87.2% of residents 18 and older have gotten at least one dose.

Warren County recommends residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose as soon as you are eligible.

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test

Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance

If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment

Upcoming vaccination clinics:

December 21, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. Registration links can be found on the Warren County COVID website.

December 28, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. Registration is not yet open.

The New York State mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury has reopened as a vaccine and testing site. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, are being offered. More details can be found on the Warren County website.

Booster shot eligibility requirements can be found on the New York State website.

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.