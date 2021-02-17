Warren County plans to reallocate vaccines to health care providers

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County is planning on distributing 100 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to health care providers. Those providers would then give the vaccinations to the patients who they determine are the most vulnerable.

“The doctors have relationships with people with illnesses, so they know who really needs it the most,” explained Don Lehman, Warren County Director of Public Affairs. “So our determination was let’s work with our providers to figure out how to get it to people who need it the most, and then we will kind of go from there.”

At this point, Lehman said the county is still figuring out which health care providers will be receiving the re-allocated vaccines for those comorbidities and underlying health conditions, but one thing is clear—100 doses for this group just isn’t enough.

“Obviously this is 100 doses coming to Warren County,” said Lehman. “It’s not a large amount. It’s gonna be whichever practice gets it this week, it’s just gonna be a drop in the bucket for the people they have who qualify.”

Warren County isn’t the only entity receiving vaccines. Hudson Headwaters Health Network, a dominant provider in the county, is once again anticipating another vaccine shipment from the federal government in the upcoming days.

“My understanding is that there are about 1,200 doses, but bear in mind that we have 21 health centers, so those have been allocated across 21 health centers so it’s under 100 doses per health center,” stated Jane Hooper, Hudson Headwaters Health Network’s Community Relations Manager.

Those health centers are spread throughout multiple counties in Upstate New York.

Currently, Hudson Headwaters is being told by the federal government to only vaccinate those who are 65 and older. While they are not specifically vaccinating people with comorbidities at this time, some patients also fall in that category.