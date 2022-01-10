Warren County launches online portal to report positive COVID test results

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services has launched an online portal for residents to report positive results from an at-home COVID-19 test. Residents are asked to report the positive test result on this HIPAA-compliant web portal to streamline response amid a surge of new COVID cases.

The person reporting the test will need to provide a phone number, home address and email address as well as test date and date that COVID symptoms began. The person will receive an email confirmation and be provided with links to online information detailing isolation and quarantine guidelines.

If you test positive through an at-home test, you are asked to isolate for five days and wear a mask for an additional five days when going into public. You should notify any close contacts of your positive result as well.

Residents may also receive a follow-up phone or email contact from Warren County Public Health or New York State. The county recommends that those who test positive for COVID should contact their medical provider as well.

The new portal can be found on the Warren County website. Those who receive a positive result but do not have internet access should report their test result to Warren County Health Services by phone at (518) 761-6580.