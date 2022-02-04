Warren County distributing at-home COVID tests to residents

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Office of Emergency Services has received more than 3,500 COVID-19 at-home test kits to be distributed to residents. The tests can be picked up from the local town or city government representatives.

The test kits are free and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Residents who would like to receive kits can contact their local town or city hall for details about availability.

“Distributing these testing kits to municipalities to pass on to their residents will allow us another conduit to make sure individuals throughout the county have easy access to COVID-19 testing, an important aspect of slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Kevin Geraghty, Warrensburg Town Supervisor and Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

Distribution locations:

Queensbury Town Hall

Glens Falls City Hall (giveaway days are Tuesday, February 8 and Wednesday, February 9 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

Lake George Town Hall (starting Monday, February 7)

Lake Luzerne Town Hall. Residents who want the tests to be delivered can contact Supervisor Gene Merlino at (518) 696-2711.

Horicon Town Hall

Chester Town Hall at the Town clerk’s office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Warrensburg Town Hall

Stony Creek Town Hall

Thurman Town Hall (check for availability)

Bolton Town Hall (Town clerk’s office)

Johnsburg Town Hall. By appointment only. You can call (518) 251-2421.

Hague Town Hall (Town Hall closed Friday, check for availability)

Warren County residents can report positive results from an at-home test on the Warren County Health Services website.