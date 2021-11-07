Warren County COVID update, November 7

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County has reported 44 new COVID-19 cases and 43 recoveries since Saturday. There are currently 335 active cases in the county.

(Warren County Health Services)

The county said the surge in COVID cases in recent weeks appears to stem from workplace contacts, household contacts, youth sports and indoor events.

Thirteen of Sunday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. As of Sunday, 916 of 44,346 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID.

Warren County recommends residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccination

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test

Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places

Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance

If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment

Upcoming vaccination clinics:

November 9, Warren County Municipal Center Human Services Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson available.

November 12, Johnsburg Central School from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pfizer booster doses available.

November 16, Warren County Municipal Center, time and vaccines to be determined.

November 19, Warrensburg High School, times and vaccines to be determined.

Registration for the clinics is required and can be found on the Warren County website. Booster shot eligibility requirements can be found on the New York State website.

Warren County Health Services is working with pediatrician offices to prepare for the availability of Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11.