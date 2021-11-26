Warren County COVID update, November 26

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County has reported 29 new COVID-19 cases and 79 recoveries since Thursday. There are currently 571 active cases in the county.

The county said the surge in COVID cases in recent weeks appears to stem from workplace contacts, household contacts and indoor events.

Eleven cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. As of Friday, 1,325 of 44,671 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID.

As of Friday, 48,255 Warren County residents (75.1% of the county’s population) have received their first vaccine doses, and 44,671 have been fully vaccinated. 69.5% of Warren County residents have completed a vaccination series, compared to the state average of 66.2%. 85.3% of Warren County residents 18 and older have gotten at least one dose.

Warren County recommends residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccination

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test

Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places

Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance

If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment

Upcoming vaccination clinics:

November 30, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses.

December 7, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. Registration is not yet open.

December 14, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. Registration is not yet open.

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Registration for the clinics is required and can be found on the Warren County website. Booster shot eligibility requirements can be found on the New York State website.