Warren County COVID update, May 15

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County public health officials reported four new COVID cases among residents as of Saturday morning. They also reported seven new recoveries.

The county is monitoring 75 active cases. One county resident is currently hospitalized.

All four new cases were community members who had been quarantined because of prior documented exposure. One of the new cases is an individual connected to the Queensbury Union Free School District.

Warren County says that numerous cases stem from people going to work while ill. They say they’re waiting for updated guidance from the state on mask recommendations, and that people should stay home if they feel unwell, and continue to wear a mask either way.

The county confirmed that 14 fully vaccinated residents have contracted coronavirus, out of 32,530 fully vaccinated residents.