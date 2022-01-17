Warren County COVID update, January 17

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County has reported 126 new COVID-19 cases and 320 recoveries since Sunday. There are currently 963 active cases in the county.

The county has reported four new hospitalizations, with 15 residents hospitalized as of Monday. Of those hospitalized, 10 are vaccinated. One person is critically ill.

Warren County recommends residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose as soon as you are eligible.

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test

Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance

If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment

Warren County will be holding its next vaccination clinic on January 18 at the Warren County Municipal Center from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Moderna booster doses will be available. You can register on the county website.

Upcoming school-based vaccination clinics

The clinics are for students at these schools. Parents should check with school administrators for information related to appointments.

Lake George Central School on Thursday, January 20

Johnsburg Central School on Friday, January 21

Warrensburg Central School on Thursday, January 27

The New York State mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury has reopened as a vaccine and testing site. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, are being offered. More details can be found on the Warren County website.

Residents can report positive COVID at-home test results through an online portal on the county website. To find a testing site near you, visit the New York State COVID website.

Warren County has free KN-95 masks available at the Warren County Municipal Center Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the entrances to the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Human Services building. Masks have also been distributed to all towns and Glens Falls, so check with your local town or City Hall for availability.

For more county COVID data and resources, you can visit the Warren County website.