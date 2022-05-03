WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, Warren County Health Services confirmed 56 new COVID-19 cases. Those results included 25 that were reported as the result of at-home test kits.

As of Tuesday, there were six hospitalized cases in Warren County, down by one from Monday. The county has seen 342 new coronavirus cases over the last 5 days. The 7-day average positive test rate in the county stood at 9.4%, up by .2% from Monday, continuing a county-wide upswing.

As of this week, county health staff are resuming the practice of reaching out to new cases among county residents who have tested positive for coronavirus. New York State took on that responsibility in January, along with responsibilities related to contact tracing. The state Department of Health announced that they would be ending those procedures at the end of April.

The current spike in cases is being exemplified in various living and communal settings in the Warren County area. The county said that a more transmissible subvariant of Omicron is spreading.

Warren County’s next coronavirus vaccine clinic is scheduled for next Tuesday, May 10, from 1-3 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. The clinic is by appointment only, with registration open online.

The county also operates a daily coronavirus testing clinic at the municipal center, running from 9-11 a.m. on weekdays. New York State continues operation of a vaccine site at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury, which is in operation on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. At-home COVID test kits can be retrieved at the county municipal center, Glens Falls City Hall, or one of several town halls around Warren County.