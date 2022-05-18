WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Warren County Health Services confirmed 133 new COVID-19 cases between Tuesday and Wednesday. That number includes 71 new cases reported on Tuesday, followed by 62 more on Wednesday. 67 of those cases were reported via at-home test kits.

As of Wednesday, there were a total of 351 new coronavirus cases over the preceding 5 days. Warren County’s 7-day positive test rate stood at 10.2%, climbing over the 10% line again after starting the week off below it. 10 county residents were hospitalized, a number unchanged from the county’s previous report earlier in the week.

Warren County accompanied its update on Wednesday with a message: “Don’t guess. Take a test.”

The county health services department sent out a reminder that proms, graduations and spring and summer concerts and events are prime time for COVID-19 hospitalization and hospitalization. Residents with coronavirus symptoms are urged to take a test before visiting work, gatherings or elsewhere. Test kits can be obtained for free at Warren County Municipal Center’s DMV and Human Services buildings, as well as town halls around the county and at Glens Falls City Hall.

The CDC still lists Warren County and other surrounding counties as at a “high” risk of COVID-19 community spread. A subvariant of the Omicron virus variant is suspected to have entered the area.

Warren County operates a testing site at the county municipal center from 9-11 a.m. on weekdays. In addition, New York State’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic is open again this week at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury, after closing down last week.