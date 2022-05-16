WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, Warren County Health Services released a COVID-19 case update spanning Sunday and Monday. The county confirmed 72 new cases on Sunday and 55 more on Monday, adding up to 127 total newly confirmed cases. 44 of those cases were confirmed via at-home test kits.

On Monday, there were 10 Warren County residents hospitalized for reasons stemming from COVID-19 infection, up by three from the end of last week. There have been 417 new coronavirus cases confirmed in the county over the last 5 days. The county’s 7-day positive case rate stands at 9.8%, after having spent some days above the 10% line within the last two weeks.

Warren County’s next COVID-19 vaccine clinic is set for Tuesday, May 17, at Warren County Municipal Center. Registration can be done online. The clinic is by appointment only, and offers second booster shots for groups eligible. The state-run vaccine clinic at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury has reopened after a temporary closure last week.

As of Monday, the CDC ranked Warren County and many of its neighbors as at a “high” community COVID-19 risk level. Residents are advised to wear masks indoors, stay up to date with the vaccination status, and get tested if experiencing coronavirus symptoms. Anyone at high risk for severe illness should consider avoiding poorly ventilated spaces and staying 6 feet away from those who they do not share a household with.

Warren County and the surrounding area are believed to be affected by a subvariant of the Omicron variant. To date, Warren County has seen 122 deaths stemming from coronavirus infection.