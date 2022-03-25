WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Warren County confirmed 26 new COVID-19 cases. Seven of those cases came from at-home tests, with results reported through Warren County’s online case reporting portal.

As of Friday, there were three hospitalized county residents. The county’s 7-day average positive test rate stood at 2.8%, with 92 coronavirus cases over the last 5 days. The county’s rolling 5-day case average stood at 18.4 cases per day.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control listed Warren County as having a low rate of COVID-19 infection as of the CDC’s most recent update on Thursday, March 24. Warren County warned that some communities throughout the Adirondacks have seen numbers rise recently.

Warren County Municipal Center is offering COVID-19 vaccines by appointment. The county is continuing to operate a coronavirus testing site at the county municipal center. The site is open weekdays, from 9-11 a.m. daily. Residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties are welcome. A vaccine site is still in operation daily at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury.