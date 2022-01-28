Warren County COVID update for Jan. 28

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County has reported 111 new positive COVID-19 cases since Thursday. There are currently 18 COVID hospitalizations with one critically ill. Over the last five days, the county has reported 459 cases.

Warren County recommends residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose as soon as you are eligible.

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test

Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance

Warren County will be holding its next vaccination clinic on February 1 at the Warren County Municipal Center from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Moderna and Pfizer booster and first doses will be available. You can register on the county website.

Upcoming school-based vaccination clinics

February 2 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Glens Falls Middle School.

February 3 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Queensbury High School.

February 4 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at North Warren Central School.

The clinics are open to the public and are offering the Pfizer booster for ages 12 and up. Appointments can be made in the county website.

The New York State mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury has reopened as a vaccine and testing site. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, are being offered. More details can be found on the Warren County website.

Residents can report positive COVID at-home test results through an online portal on the county website. To find a testing site near you, visit the New York State COVID website.

For more county COVID data and resources, you can visit the Warren County website.