WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, April 8, Warren County Health Services reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 infection stemming from between Thursday and Friday. Those cases break down into 30 on Thursday, and 48 on Friday.

As of Friday, the county had four residents who had been hospitalized due to coronavirus infection. The county has seen 158 new cases over the last 5 days. Warren County’s 7-day average positive coronavirus test rate stood at 4%.

In response to a recent rise in COVID-19 case numbers, Warren County Health Services is planning an upcoming coronavirus vaccine booster clinic. The clinic has been set from 1-3 p.m. on April 12, at the Human Services building at Warren County Municipal Center. Moderna vaccine boosters will be available.

Those who want a booster shot must register online. As of Friday, those eligible for a second booster shot include all adults aged 50 or older who have waited four months or more since their first booster dose; residents aged 18-49 who received Janssen/Johnson & Johnson as their initial vaccines and have waited at least four months since their first booster shot; and residents ages 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised and have waited at least four months since their first booster dose.

Free coronavirus test kits are available at Warren County Municipal Center, town halls throughout Warren County and City Hall in Glens Falls. Warren County runs a testing site at the municipal center on weekday mornings from 9-11 a.m. The New York State-run vaccine site at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury now operates on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and accepts walkins.