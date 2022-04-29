WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Warren County Health Services reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 infection. 30 of those cases were reported to the county by at-home tests.

Friday’s update included the death of a county resident stemming from coronavirus infection. The resident was in their 60s, died while in hospital care, and had been vaccinated. To date, there have been 122 coronavirus deaths among residents of Warren County.

As of Friday, Warren County had a 7-day positive test rate average of 8.4%. The county has seen 309 new cases over the last 5 days.

Warren County remained ranked “high” among many others in the North Country and Capital Region, in terms of community COVID-19 exposure levels. The CDC’s most recent update on Thursday included recommendations to wear a mask indoors, get tested if showing coronavirus symptoms, and avoid poorly ventilated spaces.

According to Warren County and the CDC, the current rise in coronavirus cases is due in part to a more highly transmissible subvariant of coronavirus. The subvariant has led to more cases and more hospitalizations across New York in recent weeks.

Warren County’s next COVID-19 vaccine clinic is set for Tuesday, May 3, at Warren County Human Services at the county municipal center. The clinic will run from 1-3 p.m., with registration open online.

Vaccines and booster shots are also available at the state-run coronavirus center at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury. The site operates on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, and offers Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.