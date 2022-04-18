WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, Warren County Health Services reported the county’s COVID-19 case count spanning Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The county reported 118 new coronavirus cases, including 42 on Saturday, 34 on Sunday and 42 on Monday. 52 of those cases were reported via at-home test kit results reported directly to the county.

As of Monday, six Warren County residents were hospitalized for reasons stemming from COVID-19 infection, a number unchanged over the weekend. One case was in critical condition, also unchanged over the weekend. In the past five days, there have been 223 new coronavirus cases reported among county residents. The county 7-day positive test rate stood at an average of 5.7%.

The rate of COVID-19 infections has begun to rise in recent days and weeks. Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones is asking those who have attended Easter family or community gatherings to self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms, and take a test if they begin to feel sick.

Warren County continues to make coronavirus rapid test kits available at the county municipal center, at both the Department of Motor Vehicles at the Human Services building. Test kits can also be acquired at Glens Falls City Hall, and town halls throughout the county. All kits are available free of charge.

Additionally, the municipal center continues to host coronavirus test clinics. Clinics are held on weekdays from 9-11 a.m. Visitors can get tested by appointment, and can make appointments via phone at (518) 761-6580. All residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Hamilton and Essex counties are welcome to come and get tested onsite.