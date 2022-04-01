WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Warren County Health Services confirmed 21 new COVID-19 cases. 10 of those cases came from at-home testing kits.

The county has four hospitalized residents in hospital care due to coronavirus infection, a number unchanged from Thursday. There have been 106 new cases in the last 5 days. Warren County’s 7-day average positive test rate stands at 3.9%.

On Friday, Warren County’s Health Services Director, Ginelle Jones, put out a call for residents of the area to take extra caution. New COVID-19 cases have risen by a rate of 69%, and p[ositive tests by a rate of 77%, over the last two weeks.

“In recent weeks, we have seen an unfortunate increase in COVID-19 infections in Warren County and our region, which we believe is tied to the spread of the more transmissible BA.2 variant of the novel coronavirus,” Jones said. “This increase underscores the need for our residents to remain cautious and try to avoid infection, particularly those who have risk factors that may make them more susceptible to becoming seriously ill or those who have contact with children who are too young to be vaccinated. We ask that you stay home if you are sick, get a COVID-19 vaccine booster if you have not done so already, and consider wearing a mask when indoors in public places to protect the vulnerable people in your life.”

Warren County offers at-home test kits at the county municipal center, as well as at Glens Falls City Hall and town halls around the county. The county also runs a testing clinic from 9-11 a.m. on weekdays at the municipal center, by appointment only.