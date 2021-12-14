Warren County COVID update, December 14

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County has reported 65 new COVID-19 cases and 58 recoveries since Monday. Seventeen residents are currently hospitalized with the virus.

(Warren County Health Services)

Health officials said 13 of the 17 who are hospitalized are unvaccinated. The one person who is critically ill is unvaccinated. The county said the surge in COVID cases in recent weeks appears to stem from workplace contacts, household contacts and indoor events.

Thirty of Tuesday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. As of December 14, 1,675 of 45,610 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID.

(Warren County Health Services)

Warren County recommends residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccination and a booster dose as soon as you are eligible.

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test

Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance

If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment

Upcoming vaccination clinics:

December 14, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. Registration links can be found on the Warren County COVID website.

December 16, from noon to 2 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. Moderna booster doses. Registration links can be found on the Warren County COVID website.

December 21, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. Registration is not yet open.

December 28, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. Registration is not yet open.

The New York State mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury has reopened as a vaccine and testing site. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, are being offered. More details can be found on the Warren County website.

Booster shot eligibility requirements can be found on the New York State website.

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.