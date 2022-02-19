QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There have been 44 new COVID-19 cases reported since Friday in Warren County, according to public health officials. The new positives put their total number of positive cases at 15,267 to date, and raised the average of new cases per day over the last five days in the county to 32.8.

Eight Warren County residents have been hospitalized with the virus, an increase of one from Friday’s update. Three of those individuals are listed in critical condition, unchanged from Friday, and there are no new deaths to report.

Free at-home COVID tests are available at most Stewart’s Shops and municipal offices in Warren County after the county received more kits this week. The only Stewart’s where test kits were not available as of Saturday morning were those on Glen Street and Broad Street in Glens Falls. Traffic concerns would not allow for test kits to be distributed at those locations.

County residents are reminded to submit the results of positive at-home COVID tests using the link on Warren County’s website. If you wish to visit a testing location in-person, New York State can help you find one close to you.

Warren County Health Services vaccine clinics are held on Tuesday afternoons and evenings at Warren County Municipal Center, with the next clinic scheduled for February 22 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You can track vaccination rates in the capital region with NEWS10’s online vaccine tracker.

For more information or to view Warren County’s COVID-19 resources, visit the Warren County website.