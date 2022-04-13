WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Warren County Health Services reported the county’s COVID-19 case numbers spanning Tuesday and Wednesday. The county saw 53 cases in that time, comprised of 24 cases on Tuesday, and another 29 on Wednesday. 32 of those cases were reported via at-home test kits.

As of Wednesday, seven Warren County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 infection, up by two from Monday. The county has seen 121 new coronavirus cases over the last 5 days. The county’s 7-day average positive case rate sits at 3.9%.

As of Wednesday, a total of 16,336 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among Warren County residents. The county has seen a total of 121 resident deaths stemming from coronavirus infection.

Those who need COVID-19 test kits can find them at Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services building. Test kits can also be found at Glens Falls City Hall, and at town halls around Warren County. Kits are free of charge as available at all of those locations.

On Tuesday, the county held a vaccine clinic administering second coronavirus booster shots to those who qualify, including all adults ages 50 and older and certain younger groups, depending on immunocompromised status. Another clinic is set for next Tuesday, April 19, and will run from 4-6 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center.

The county also continues to operate a coronavirus testing site by appointment only. Clinics run from 9-11 a.m. on weekday mornings at the municipal center. Clinics are open to all residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Hamilton and Essex counties.