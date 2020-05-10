County Tracking Graphs

Warren County coronavirus update

Coronavirus Outbreak
WARREN COUNTY (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Officials have released the latest numbers regarding COVID-19 cases within the County.

Here are the latest numbers as of Sunday, May 10:

  • No additional fatalities to report as of Sunday morning. Fatalities among Warren County residents stand at 24.
  • 18 of Warren County’s fatalities have been among nursing home residents, four lived in assisted living facilities and two lived at home.
  • Confirmed cases among Warren County residents increased by two, to 193, between Saturday and Sunday.
  • Warren County resident cases break down as follows: 92 from nursing homes, 11 from assisted living facilities and 90 in the community.
  • Three Warren County residents remain hospitalized for COVID-19 infections, and all three are in critical condition. There is one additional patient in critical condition who is not hospitalized. Four patients are considered moderately ill.
  • Eight additional patients have been deemed recovered, for 126 recoveries in total.

Please check our Warren County COVID Hub websites at warrencountyny.gov/covidhub and warrencountyny.gov/covid for more data and resources.

