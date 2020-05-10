Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Officials have released the latest numbers regarding COVID-19 cases within the County.

Here are the latest numbers as of Sunday, May 10:

No additional fatalities to report as of Sunday morning. Fatalities among Warren County residents stand at 24.

18 of Warren County’s fatalities have been among nursing home residents, four lived in assisted living facilities and two lived at home.

Confirmed cases among Warren County residents increased by two, to 193, between Saturday and Sunday.

Warren County resident cases break down as follows: 92 from nursing homes, 11 from assisted living facilities and 90 in the community.

Three Warren County residents remain hospitalized for COVID-19 infections, and all three are in critical condition. There is one additional patient in critical condition who is not hospitalized. Four patients are considered moderately ill.

Eight additional patients have been deemed recovered, for 126 recoveries in total.

Please check our Warren County COVID Hub websites at warrencountyny.gov/covidhub and warrencountyny.gov/covid for more data and resources.

