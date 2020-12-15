Walgreens to help distribute COVID vaccines to local nursing home next week

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In less than a week residents and staff members of Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center will be receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy says the Shaker Place will be one of the first nursing homes in the county to get the vaccine. He says they could administer it as soon as next Monday.

“Next week Walgreens can start sending out vaccinations to not only the residents but the employees in long-term care facilities,” said Dr. Kevin Ban, Chief Medical Officer of Walgreens.

Dr. Ban says the FDA shipped the COVID-19 vaccine to the states last week and they are now ready to start distributing it.

Walgreens pharmacists and pharmacy technicians will be administering the vaccine in person at Shaker Place.

“We will do temperature screenings and do symptom checks to be sure that the person doesn’t have a temperature or any symptoms. Then both the patients and the pharmacists will wear masks during the whole process. Once their done vaccinating we are then very careful about cleaning,” said Dr. Ban.

Dr. Ban says Walgreens has come up with a plan of where the vaccine will be stored.

“So what we did is we identified stores which locations we would call major hub stores. Those major hub stores have ultra-cold freezers. For other stores we have designated them as minor hubs. For minor hub stores we will use dry ice to store the vaccine,” said he.

Dr. Ban says across the entire country including Albany they have identified which sites make the most sense to distribute the vaccine from.

Residents and staff members of the Shaker Place will have the option to take the vaccine or not. It is not mandatory.

“All of the residents and staff members have the right to get the vaccine or they can refuse it. We can’t make anyone take it. So we are going through a survey of who wants the shots and who doesn’t want the shots,”said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy.

Dr. Ban says as a society we are a seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. However he says we need to stay vigilant as the vaccine will not be available to the public as soon as early as next year.

“By the end of March let’s call it April, so early spring we are hoping that we can start the vaccination program for the general population,” said he.