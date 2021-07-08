Vermont’s vaccination rate keeps Delta variant at bay, officials say

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Vermont is still the most vaccinated state in the nation, but the spread of the Delta variant in some parts of the country had state officials answering questions on whether Vermonters should be worried.

The variant now accounts for roughly half of recent COVID-19 cases across the U.S. Gov. Phil Scott and other administration officials said Vermont’s 82.4% vaccination rate has stopped the variant from taking hold here.

Scott was also asked Tuesday if he believes there is anything from Vermont’s vaccine playbook that could help states that haven’t had as much success. “We do offer advice, but I’m not sure everything we do here in Vermont would necessarily work in another state,” Scott said. “You’ve got to meet where they are, and you’ve got to tell it to them straight, and hopefully they’ll follow through.”

Scott said Vermonters’ trust in the vaccine and the state’s refusal to make it a point of political tension is something that’s missing elsewhere in the country, adding that’s not necessarily the fault of state leaders.

“It started, I think, with the previous administration,” Scott said. “The hesitancy of communicating that this is a real issue, whether it was anti-masking, whether it was that COVID was going to be over in a couple of months, it just started then and went downhill from there.”

In some states, the Delta variant is causing more than 80% of new COVID-19 infections, and this comes amid concerns the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have varying degrees of effectiveness against it.