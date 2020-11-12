Vermonters participate in third phase of COVID vaccine trial

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — Two volunteers involved with the vaccine trial led by UVM Medical Center received their first dose.

Nationally, there are six different COVID-19 vaccines in phase three, the final trials before its sent to the FDA for evaluation. The Green Mountain State is studying one developed by Oxford University and manufactured by AstraZeneca.

“This is the last really big trials that will help us see whether the vaccine will work to prevent coronavirus illness,” said the principal investigator of the study, Dr. Beth Kirkpatrick.

She says she plans to test 250 participants from the region. Despite the recent cyber attack at UVMMC, Dr. Kirkpatrick couldn’t send emails or make phone calls to round up volunteers, but that didn’t deter Vermonters. The screening questionnaire showed over 2,000 had signed up.

And UVMMC oncology nurse Milton Rosa-Ortis says he volunteered immediately and received the vaccine Tuesday. “It went really smooth. The shot, I barely felt it. There’s a tiny little bit of soreness, like any other shot you have on your shoulder,” said Rosa-Ortis.

Dr. Kirkpatrick says a quarter of volunteers are over the age of 65 so researchers can test those most at risk for COVID-19. Volunteers are also randomly assigned the vaccine or placebo and are not told which one.

Rosa-Ortis thought he got the placebo. “I was thinking, ‘Oh, I just probably got the placebo because I feel great!’ And then I woke up this morning and I’ve been so tired,” he said.

He isn’t the only one experiencing symptoms. Chief Don Stevens of the Nulhegan Abenaki Tribe thinks he received the vaccine. “Last night I had a few symptoms with some chills and headache.”

Chief Stevens says native people are one of the races most vulnerable to COVID-19 and other health conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease. For him, volunteering was a no brainer. “I would ask our citizens something that I wouldn’t be willing to do myself,” he said.

Like Chief Stevens, Rosa-Ortis volunteered as a way to give back. “We have been the beneficiaries of thousands of people that have put themselves on the line in the past so that other vaccines could be available to people,” he said. “The least I could do is give back, and it seems like a reasonable risk.”

Volunteer participants will get an additional shot 30 days after the first dose. They will also be monitored for two years after the study.