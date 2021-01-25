Vermonters 75 and older can now sign up for COVID vaccine; shots to begin Wednesday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Vermonters age 75 and older are now able to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination under Phase II of the state’s plan.

Phase II vaccinations will begin Wednesday at the Vermont Department of Health clinics and other locations around the state. Registrants will choose a location when making their appointment online.

Those eligible under Phase II will be asked to create an account on the website, then log in to make their appointment. Appointments are required to receive a vaccine. Walk-ins will not be allowed.

A call center will open at noon today for anyone who is unable to register online or who needs to speak with someone in a language other than English. These Vermonters can call (855) 722-7878.

The call center will be available Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

People who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will get either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. They will also be given information about side effects and how to report any adverse reactions.

After getting their first dose, clinic staff will help people make an appointment to receive their second dose.