Vermont Legislature to begin 2021 session with pandemic still looming large

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Next Wednesday, Vermont lawmakers will convene for the 2021 legislative session, beginning the new year with plenty of old challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vermont Senate and House of Representatives will have new leadership this year as well, with Rep. Jill Krowinski (D-Chittenden) poised to become the next Speaker of the House, and Sen. Becca Balint (D-Windham) taking over as Senate President Pro Tem.

During a House briefing on Wednesday, Rep. Krowinski said one of the first priorities for the new session will be planning for a safe Town Meeting Day on March 2.

“We have a really important and critical bill that needs to get passed as soon as possible regarding elections for Town Meeting Day,” Rep. Krowinski said. “I want to be able to organize committees as soon as possible so they can do that work.”

Anticipating that the COVID-19 pandemic will still limit in-person voting when March arrives, many lawmakers want to allow towns to mail ballots directly to voters, or push back the election until closer to the summer.

Sen. Randy Brock (R-Franklin), the incoming Senate Minority Leader, explained how he’s approaching the issue.

“Everybody’s plans and budgets are often hinged upon March Town Meeting Day, and I would like to stick with that if we possibly can,” Sen. Brock said. “To the extent of doing some of this remotely, that makes sense.”

Sen. Brock also addressed the ongoing uncertainty surrounding federal COVID-19 relief, and how that impacts the beginning of Vermont’s legislative session.

“We know that we’ve got a tremendous revenue shortfall,” Sen. Brock said. “What we don’t know is all the details about what federal help is available, and in the upcoming Congress, what help will be available. We of course have to plan that we’re not going to get it, and that means rolling up our sleeves to do some very, very hard work.”

Typically, the beginning of a new legislative session is marked by hundreds of people gathering in the House Chamber, crowding hallways and rallying outside the State House ahead of the Governor’s State of the State address.

Needless to say, that won’t be the case for 2021.

“In the past, you’ll remember that you have the Governor escorted in and we have all of the statewide officers sworn in, and the House is packed with people,” Rep Krowinski said Wednesday. “We will be having the statewide officers receive their Oath of Office outside at that time, so we will not be present.”

Gov. Phil Scott will deliver the annual State of the State address remotely on Thursday, January 7 at 7 pm.