Vermont leads nation in new COVID cases and vaccination rate

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — As the U.S. closes in on one year since the first COVID vaccine was administered, Vermont is tied with Rhode Island for the highest percent of residents over age 11 who are fully vaccinated.

Vermont and Rhode Island report 72% of residents 12 and older have been fully vaccinated by Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine or the two-dose series made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, according to the The New York Times vaccine tracker. Factor in children 5 and older, and Vermont’s fully vaccinated rate rises to 74%, or more than 438,000 people, according to the most recent data from the Department of Health.

Meanwhile, new cases in the last 14 days in Vermont are up 82%, according to the Times. The next highest increase is in Connecticut, which reports a rise of 76% in the last 14 days.

On Monday, Vermont health officials reported 222 new cases, bringing the total infections since the pandemic began to 45,024. The hospitalization rate rose 7% in the last two weeks; on Monday, 52 people were hospitalized, with 11 in the ICU.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 227.1 million people have received at least one vaccine dose, including about 195.3 million people who have been fully vaccinated.