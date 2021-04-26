Vermont expanding eligibility to out-of-state students, part-timers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — On Thursday, Vermont will open vaccine registration to out-of-state college students and others only living in Vermont for part of the year.

At Friday’s COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Phil Scott also said he’s been advocating for Vermont to receive more than their usual weekly allotment of vaccine doses. Earlier this week, he brought the request to Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff during his visit to the state.

“I brought up the fact that we could use more in this state, at least in the short term,” Governor Scott said. “We don’t have the same type of problem, it seems as though the list is growing longer every day of states that have more supply than demand, we have the opposite problem.”

Scott said Vermont has plans in place to boost appointment availability if the White House agrees to send more supply. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine discussed how Vermont could eventually try to reach out to those who have been more hesitant to sign up.

“Do we need to design strategies that are more innovative and bring vaccines to a population than actually have the population seek out where to get the vaccine from?” Dr. Levine said. “Believe me, everything is on the table when it comes to trying to allow Vermonters to get vaccine in as rapid a fashion as possible.”

Officials also released guidance for graduations, end-of-year field trips and prom at Vermont schools.

In advance of these events, schools should advise participants about the public health requirements for these gatherings, including advising potential participants that people with COVID-19-like symptoms must stay home. Facial coverings may be removed while delivering speeches and accepting diplomas.

End of year field trips are permitted, but out-of-state field trips are discouraged. Proms and other social events can be scheduled, and dancing may occur at proms if participants remain masked.