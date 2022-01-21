VaxforKids pop-up site at Troy Farmer’s Market on Jan. 22

Leah Lefkove, 9, shows off her vaccination sticker just before being the first child to be vaccinated at the Viral Solutions vaccination and testing site in Decatur, Ga., on the first day COVID-19 vaccinations were available for children from 5 to 12 on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new #VaxForKids pop-up site has been announced for the Capital Region. The test site will be open to kids ages 5 and up to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Troy Farmer’s Market on January 22.

“Vaccinating our children – and ensuring they stay up-to-date with all recommended vaccine doses – means they will have the best protection possible against COVID-19,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “That’s why the best pediatricians across our nation and within our state recommend children five and older get vaccinated as soon as possible. Together with partners in communities on-the-ground, our #VaxforKids sites make getting vaccinated accessible and convenient for New York parents, guardians and families.”

The Troy pop-up site will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses will be available.

New York State launched the #VaxforKids campaign to increase vaccination rates among children 5 to 11 years old and provide booster doses for eligible teens between 12 and 17 years old.

Governor Hochul is announcing 80 pop-up sites over six weeks. A full list of #VaxforKids sites can be found on the New York State website.